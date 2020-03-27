Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid COVID-19 crisis, US slaps Iranian individuals with fresh sanctions

As Iran struggles to battle the spread of COVID-19, the United States on Thursday heaped more economic pressure on the country by slapping a fresh round of sanctions on more than a dozen Iranian individuals and five companies.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 09:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 09:19 IST
Amid COVID-19 crisis, US slaps Iranian individuals with fresh sanctions
Deserted lanes in Tehran during intercity ban, amid coronavirus fears. Image Credit: ANI

As Iran struggles to battle the spread of COVID-19, the United States on Thursday heaped more economic pressure on the country by slapping a fresh round of sanctions on more than a dozen Iranian individuals and five companies. The US Treasury sanctions were announced a day after the family of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, who went missing more than a decade ago, said after citing information from US officials, they believed that the former intelligence officials had died while being in custody of Iranian authorities, Al Jazeera reported.

However, denying such reports, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said that Levinson had left Iran "years ago" for an unspecified destination. "Iran employs a web of front companies to fund terrorist groups across the region, siphoning resources away from the Iranian people and prioritizing terrorist proxies over the basic needs of its people," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement posted to the Treasury website on Thursday.

"The United States maintains broad exceptions and authorizations for humanitarian aid including agriculture commodities, food, medicine, and medical devices to help the people of Iran combat the coronavirus," it added. On Tuesday the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, called for sanctions against countries such as Iran to be rolled back to allow their medical systems to fight COVID-19 and limit its spread.

The same day, Iran ruled out "foreign" help to deal with the coronavirus health crisis. Earlier this month, Tehran asked the International Monetary Fund for USD 5bn in emergency funding to fight the outbreak.

The US "maximum pressure" campaign of successive rounds of sanctions kicked off in 2018 after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal Iran struck with six major world powers. Washington is trying to force Tehran back to the negotiation table by squeezing it economically. The sanctions imposed by the US Treasury on Thursday targeted companies and individuals involved in the construction and maritime services industries.

COVID-19 has killed at least 2,234 people in Iran and the number of confirmed cases in the country is approaching 30,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

'Existing potential treatment approaches for COVID-19 summarised'

Researchers have reviewed the existing potential treatment approaches against the novel coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that drugs directly targeting the virus are likely to be most effective. According to the research, pub...

Veteran actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus complications

Actor Mark Blum, best known for featuring in movies such as Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee, has died of complications from COVID-19. He was 69. The news of his death was shared by Rebecca Damon, the executive vice-president ...

Tennis-Rescheduling Wimbledon would be no easy task: Jamie Murray

Britains Jamie Murray says organisers might find it difficult to reschedule Wimbledon for later in the season if the Grand Slam is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A decision regarding the June 29-July 12 grasscourt event will be ...

RBI cuts repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4 pc; slashes CRR by 100 bps

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday cut benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent to deal with the hardship caused due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The central bank also reduced the cash reserve ratio CRR of all banks b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020