UNSC condemns terror attack on Kabul gurdwara, underlines need to hold perpetrators accountable

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday (local time) condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack conducted by the Islamic State terrorists on the Dharamshala Sikh Temple in Kabul on March 25, which resulted in the killing death of at least 25 people and injuries to many others.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 11:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 11:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday (local time) condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack conducted by the Islamic State terrorists on the Dharamshala Sikh Temple in Kabul on March 25, which resulted in the killing death of at least 25 people and injuries to many others. The Council expressed its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Afghan government and wished for a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured in the incident.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations "constitute one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said in a statement. The Council further underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts," the statement read. (ANI)

