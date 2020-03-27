Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xi, Trump discuss joint action against COVID-19

President Xi Jinping on Friday urged for a coordinated joint action between China and the United States to fight against the novel coronavirus, saying that he hopes that Washington will take concrete steps to improve bilateral relations.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:11 IST
Xi, Trump discuss joint action against COVID-19
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Xi Jinping on Friday urged for a coordinated joint action between China and the United States to fight against the novel coronavirus, saying that he hopes that Washington will take concrete steps to improve bilateral relations. In a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Xi said bilateral relations are now at a critical juncture, and both nations stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation and that cooperation is the only correct choice for both sides, Peoples' Daily China reported.

Xi called for a joint effort from both sided to bolster cooperation in areas such as epidemic containment and develop a China-US relationship featuring non-confrontation, non-conflict, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation. China has already shared information on the novel virus, including the genetic sequencing of the virus, with the Word Health Organisation (WHO) and countries including the United States.

The country has also shared its experience on epidemic containment and medical treatment and done its best to support and help countries in need of assistance, he said. President Xi said, "We will continue to do so and work together with the international community to overcome the pandemic,"

He said, "the virus respects no borders or races and is a common enemy for mankind, and therefore it would require a joint global response to conquer it," Trump said on Twitter following the phone call that the conversation was "very good" and that "China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the virus. We are working closely together."

He tweeted, "Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!" Xi also noted that positive outcomes have been reached in the G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Thursday, and different parties must step up coordination and cooperation to ensure the implementation of the outcomes.

"China stands ready to work with the different sides, including the US, to continue to support the important role of the WHO, step up information and experience sharing, accelerate steps in research and development cooperation and promote the bettering of global health governance," he said. The conversation between the two presidents came as data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University showed the US surpassed China in the number of coronavirus cases on Thursday.

As per the data the United States has 85,991 cases whereas China's tally stands at 81,828 and 80,500 in Italy. Over 120,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19, while more than 23,000 people have died. Italy reported the highest death toll with more than 8,200 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Use soap, not guns, and fight virus 'bare hands', Pakistan video says

A deeply conservative, tribal region of Pakistan is spreading an animated, Pashto-language video to warn its population about the coronavirus - and taking a shot at its gun culture in the process.In the video set in a field amid lightning, ...

Assam closes down markets as people jostle to buy essential items

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the government will close down markets in the city to avoid overcrowding after people jostled to get essential items despite the advice of social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 outbrea...

COVID-19: IIT KGP study on understanding people s preparedness

A study by IIT Kharagpur on travel and social distancing perspectives on Indian citizens during coronavirus outbreak throws light on understanding peoples preparedness in case of a lockdown. The study sought to assess peoples preparedness i...

Indian Railways committed to welfare of countrymen through freight services

While the whole country continues to be completely locked down due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, Indian Railways is fully committed to the welfare of the countrymen and is making all efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020