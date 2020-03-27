Left Menu
Development News Edition

French PM warns 'difficult' days ahead over coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:29 IST
French PM warns 'difficult' days ahead over coronavirus

France's prime minister raised the alarm Friday over an "extremely high" surge in coronavirus cases in the country and warned things will be "difficult" in the coming days. "We find ourselves in a crisis that will last, in a health situation that will not improve any time soon," Edouard Philippe said after a cabinet meeting held by videoconference, as 365 deaths were reported in France in a single day.

The premier warned the country must "remain extremely mobilised" in the fight against the epidemic that has now killed 1,696 people on French soil. Having started in the country's east, the epidemic is now spreading in the northernmost Hautes-de-France region, the Paris region and other areas with "an extremely high surge that puts the entire healthcare system, the entire hospital system, under enormous pressure," Philippe said.

"The situation will be difficult in the days to come," he added. He said he would announce more details of the government's response Saturday with Health Minister Olivier Veran, in particular regarding the availability of equipment, masks and virus testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Use soap, not guns, and fight virus 'bare hands', Pakistan video says

A deeply conservative, tribal region of Pakistan is spreading an animated, Pashto-language video to warn its population about the coronavirus - and taking a shot at its gun culture in the process.In the video set in a field amid lightning, ...

Assam closes down markets as people jostle to buy essential items

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the government will close down markets in the city to avoid overcrowding after people jostled to get essential items despite the advice of social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 outbrea...

COVID-19: IIT KGP study on understanding people s preparedness

A study by IIT Kharagpur on travel and social distancing perspectives on Indian citizens during coronavirus outbreak throws light on understanding peoples preparedness in case of a lockdown. The study sought to assess peoples preparedness i...

Indian Railways committed to welfare of countrymen through freight services

While the whole country continues to be completely locked down due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, Indian Railways is fully committed to the welfare of the countrymen and is making all efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020