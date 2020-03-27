U.S. consumer sentiment plunges in March on coronavirus worry

U.S. consumer sentiment plunged in March as the global coronavirus pandemic weighed on the outlook for the economy, a widely followed monthly survey showed on Friday.

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell more than expected to a reading of 89.1 this month, the lowest level since October 2016, from a final reading of 101 in February. It was the largest monthly drop in the index since October 2008, during the height of the financial crisis.

