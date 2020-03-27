Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man brutally tortured, maimed in suspected honor incident in Pakistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:35 IST
Man brutally tortured, maimed in suspected honor incident in Pakistan
Image Credit:

A 23-year-old man was brutally tortured and left without a single limb in Pakistan's Punjab province for allegedly marrying a girl without the consent of her family, officials said on Friday. Nauman Shahid, a resident of Toba Tek Singh around 200 km from provincial capital Lahore, had married Sana, a woman from his locality, last month without the consent of her family.

According to police officer Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, five people related to Sana's family kidnapped Shahid when he was returning home on Thursday and tortured him severely before cutting off his legs and hands with an axe. They left him on the road where passersby shifted him to a hospital. Shahid's condition is very critical.

Qureshi said Sana's cousins Muhammad Rizwan and Muhammad Shahid were arrested on attempted murder charges. He said one of the suspects wanted to marry Sana. "When Sana contracted marriage of her own choice with Noman Shahid, both the suspects kidnapped Noman and took him to the village government primary school's playground where they and three accomplices chopped off both legs and both arms of Noman," the offical saidf.

Qureshi said the suspects had managed to flee to Multan (350 km from Lahore) but the police traced them using their mobile phones. He said a first information report had been registered against the suspects and their three accomplices. He said Shahid is battling for his life in the Faisalabad Allied Hospital's intensive care unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak: AI plans nine flights to Frankfurt to ferry expats from Mumbai

Air India plans to operate nine relief flights to Frankfurt next week to ferry hundreds of expats stranded in the financial capital due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, a source said on Friday. The source told PTI that the fli...

Pak PM announces special volunteer force to fight coronavirus as cases rise to 1,298

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced to create a special volunteer force to help fight the coronavirus outbreak which has infected 1,298 people as Pakistan opened its borders with all-weather ally China for a day to accept much nee...

EU divisions laid bare as bloc feuds over coronavirus rescue

European Union divisions were laid bare on Friday as the blocs leaders haggled over how far to go to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, with the ailing south left fuming at the resistance of the richer north to extend ...

PM Johnson's central role to UK virus response entitled him to test - health official

People with a central role in co-ordinating the response to coronavirus will be prioritised for testing along with those with severe symptoms, a health official said on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive. Johnson and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020