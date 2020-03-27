Left Menu
T1 drops DragonX for second straight LCK sweep

  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:18 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:18 IST
T1 outplayed DragonX on Friday, taking a 2-0 win in the League of Legends League Champions Korea 2020 spring season. It was T1's second straight sweep following a win over APK Prince on Thursday.

In other action Friday, KT Rolster beat Hanwha Life Esports 2-0. SANDBOX Gaming defeated last-place Griffin 2-1. Week 6 continues Saturday with three matches:

--DAMWON Gaming vs. APK Prince --Alfreeca Freecs vs. first-place Gen.G

--Griffin vs. DragonX The League of Legends League Champions Korea 2020 spring season stopped play after the March 4 matches due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it resumed March 25 in an online-only format.

The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three. The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region.

League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Friday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. Gen.G, 10-1, 81 percent

2. T1, 9-2, 74 percent 3. DragonX, 7-4, 61 percent

4. Afreeca Freecs, 6-4, 54 percent 5. KT Rolster, 6-5, 50 percent

6. SANDBOX Gaming, 4-7, 44 percent 7. DAMWON Gaming, 4-7, 41 percent

8. Hanwha Life Esports, 4-7, 37 percent 9. APK Prince, 2-8, 27 percent

10. Griffin, 2-9, 29 percent --Field Level Media

  READ MORE ON:
