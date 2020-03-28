Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico president to continue travel; asks fans to stay away

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexicocity
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 00:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 00:59 IST
Mexico president to continue travel; asks fans to stay away

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday he will maintain his busy travel schedule dedicating infrastructure projects around the country in spite of growing restrictions prompted by the coronavirus epidemic, including a shutdown of most federal government operations. López Obrador was scheduled to take commercial flights Friday to the western state of Nayarit and later to the northern border state of Baja California before finishing the weekend in Sinaloa.

However, the president said he doesn't want people gathering in airports to see him like they usually do to shake hands and request selfies. “Whoever comes to see me in the airport is there because my adversaries sent them,” López Obrador said. “So that the media outlets that don't love us can send the story, 'There's the president, giving a bad example.'” He was criticized last weekend on a similar swing in the southern state of Oaxaca for stopping to eat in a local restaurant and for urging Mexicans to continue to eat out in spite of the virus. He said Friday he would continue to evaluate the situation, but for now planned to continue travelling.

Mexico had reported 585 cases of the coronavirus and eight deaths as of Friday. The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but older adults and those with existing health problems are especially vulnerable to more severe problems. López Obrador has been criticized for not taking the epidemic seriously enough, but in recent days has made more of an effort to urge Mexicans to stay at home and be aware of the symptoms. On Thursday, the federal government shut down for all but essential services and health officials have urged businesses to keep employees at home for all but essential activities.

But López Obrador said that his infrastructure projects — like a tourist train that will circle the Yucatan Peninsula and community building projects like drainage and new roads he planned to visit over the weekend —must continue because they provide jobs. “The intention is the balance between the medical, the health and the protection of the popular economy,” he said.

Some countries that have strong formal economies can more easily say to shut everything down, the president said, but half of Mexicans work in the informal economy. “If the people don't work, they don't eat.” “These projects are needed ... they're jobs,” López Obrador said. “We stop and there are masons, construction workers who are left without work. So we have to continue with the care that's necessary, that's required and is already being applied.”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria bans most domestic travel in coronavirus lockdown

Syria said on Friday it was banning travel between cities and governorates as part of tightening measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state-run Ikhbariya TV reported, citing the interior minister. Syria has recorded five cases of cor...

'WeiYan' handed two-year ban for match fixing

The League of Legends Pro League handed down a two-year suspension to jungler Wang WeiYan Xiang for alleged match fixing, and imposed a hefty fine on his former Rogue Warriors team. WeiYan was released from Rogue Warriors earlier this week,...

Trump orders GM to produce ventilators under Defense Production Act

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order requiring carmaker General Motors Co to produce ventilators to fight the coronavirus pandemic under the Defense Production Act.In a memorandum released by the White House, Trump said Hea...

Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

NASA on Friday picked a new space capsule from Elon Musks SpaceX to ferry cargo and supplies to the agencys planned lunar space station, a crucial building block to its plans to build a permanent post on the moon and mount future missions t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020