'WeiYan' handed two-year ban for match fixing

The League of Legends Pro League handed down a two-year suspension to jungler Wang "WeiYan" Xiang for alleged match-fixing, and imposed a hefty fine on his former Rogue Warriors team. WeiYan was released from Rogue Warriors earlier this week, with the LPL announcing the disciplinary measures Friday on Twitter.

Rogue Warriors informed the LPL last month that WeiYan had been reported for match improprieties but still was fined over $420,000 because one of its players did not uphold the rules. The 24-month ban for WeiYan will conclude on March 27, 2022, with the LPL saying it will monitor League of Legends live streams to verify that the player is not participating.

According to the league's findings, WeiYan, "knowingly participated in illegally incentivized activities related to League of Legends which violated Article 11.2.17 of the LPL 2020 Official Rules." The investigation remains ongoing with the LPS saying it will "announce any further discoveries."

Rogue Warriors reported the accusation of misconduct to the LPL on March 21. There was no indication of when the violation or violations occurred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.