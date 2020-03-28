Left Menu
Development News Edition

G2 Esports seal first place in LEC Spring Split

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 07:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 07:18 IST
G2 Esports seal first place in LEC Spring Split
Representative image Image Credit:

G2 Esports beat FC Schalke 04 on Friday to wrap up first place in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Spring Split. Action resumed last week in an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams are now competing from their respective facilities in Berlin, except for Origen, which is playing from Copenhagen, Denmark.

The regular season will conclude Saturday. With the Friday victory as Week 9 began, G2 improved to 14-3, just ahead of Fnatic and Origen, both 13-4. However, G2 already swept two matches from both of the second-place teams.

Fnatic defeated MAD Lions on Friday, and Origen topped Excel Esports. Misfits Gaming beat Team Vitality, and SK Gaming got past Rogue. G2, Fnatic, Origen, MAD Lions (10-7), Misfits (10-7) and Rogue (9-8) had previously wrapped up the six Spring Split playoff spots, but aside from G2, their final positions remain uncertain.

The top four teams will compete in the playoff winners bracket while the fifth- and sixth-place teams will start in the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five. The Spring Split playoff champion will earn a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

The schedule for the final day of the LEC Spring Split regular season: FC Schalke 04 vs. Rogue

SK Gaming vs. Excel Esports Origen vs. MAD Lions

Fnatic vs. Team Vitality G2 Esports vs. Misfits Gaming

League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Spring Split standings, through Friday: 1. G2 Esports, 14-3

T2. Fnatic, 13-4 T2. Origen, 13-4

T4. MAD Lions, 10-7 T4. Misfits Gaming, 10-7

6. Rogue, 9-8 7. Excel Esports, 7-10

8. FC Schalke 04, 5-12 9. SK Gaming, 3-14

10. Team Vitality, 1-16 --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil court blocks quarantine exemption for churches

A Brazilian court Friday blocked a decree by President Jair Bolsonaro that exempted places of worship from coronavirus confinement orders. The far-right president, who was elected in 2018 with the backing of Brazils burgeoning evangelical C...

Coronavirus: Huge surge of hate speech toward Chinese on Twitter

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a 900 per cent uptick in hate speech toward China and Chinese people on Twitter, according to a report by a tech startup. People are spending more and more time on social networks, communication apps, cha...

S.Korea reports 146 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 146 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the national tally to 9,478, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. ...

100 Thieves overtake EG in ESL Pro League NA

100 Thieves rallied past Evil Geniuses 2-1 on Friday to take an early hold on first place in the North American portion of the ESL Pro League Season 11. After also winning on Thursday as the six-team competition began, 100 Thieves are now t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020