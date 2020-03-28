Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK charity training dogs to sniff out COVID-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 17:39 IST
UK charity training dogs to sniff out COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A UK charity said it is working in partnership with scientists to explore how dogs can be trained to sniff out Covid-19 and join the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Medical Detection Dogs said it is bringing together a team involving the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Durham University, which recently collaborated to successfully prove that dogs can be trained to detect malaria.

"In principle, we're sure that dogs could detect COVID-19. We are now looking into how we can safely catch the odor of the virus from patients and present it to the dogs," said Dr. Claire Guest, CEO, and Co-Founder of Medical Detection Dogs (MDD). "The aim is that dogs will be able to screen anyone, including those who are asymptomatic and tell us whether they need to be tested. This would be fast, effective and non-invasive and make sure the limited NHS [National Health Service] testing resources are only used where they are really needed," she said.

The team has started preparations to intensively train dogs so they could be ready in six weeks to help provide a rapid, non-invasive diagnosis, hopefully at a time when the pandemic would be at its tail end in the UK. Dogs searching for COVID-19 would be trained in the same way as those dogs the charity has already trained to detect diseases like cancer, Parkinson's and bacterial infections by sniffing samples in the charity's training room and indicating when they have found it.

They are also able to detect subtle changes in temperature of the skin, so could potentially tell if someone has a fever. Professor James Logan, Head of Department of Disease Control at The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and Director of ARCTEC said: "Our previous work demonstrated that dogs can detect odors from humans with a malaria infection with extremely high accuracy above the World Health Organisation standards for a diagnostic.

"We know that other respiratory diseases like COVID-19, change our body odour so there is a very high chance that dogs will be able to detect it. This new diagnostic tool could revolutionise our response to Covid-19 in the short term, but particularly in the months to come, and could be profoundly impactful." Once trained, dogs could also be used to identify travelers entering the country infected with the virus or be deployed in other public spaces. Professor Steve Lindsay at Durham University said: "If the research is successful, we could use COVID-19 detection dogs at airports at the end of the epidemic to rapidly identify people carrying the virus.

"This would help prevent the re-emergence of the disease after we have brought the present epidemic under control."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Violence erupt in China as people try to coroavirus-hit Hubei

In a rare display of public anger in China, dozens of people in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak till recently, attacked official vehicles after they were stopped from crossing a bridge and travel to neighbo...

Uttar Pradesh reports 5 fresh COVID-19 cases

Five fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, officials said. With this, the number of people affected by the deadly disease in the state rose to 55, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad sai...

Competition Comm revises guidance note for combination applications

Competition Commission has revised its guidance note for filing applications seeking approvals for combinations, a move that will help in having a more standardised review process. The guidance note for Form I has been revised with a view t...

Japan PM Abe says country at critical stage

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the country is at a critical stage in dealing with coronavirus infections but not at a point to declare a state of emergency. Abe says Japan has managed to keep clusters under control by carefully fol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020