Rockets intercepted above Saudi cities - Al-Arabiya TV

Two rockets were intercepted on Saturday in the sky above the Saudi capital Riyadh and the southern city Jazan, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported, citing its correspondent and sources.

Residents in Riyadh reported multiple blasts, followed by sirens in northern districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.