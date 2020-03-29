North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': Yonhap

North Korea on Sunday fired an "unidentified projectile" into the sea off its east coast, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South's military joint chiefs of staff

It was the latest in a series of such launches this month by Pyongyang, as the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.