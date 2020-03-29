North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': Yonhap

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': YonhapPTI | Seoul | Updated: 29-03-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 03:18 IST
North Korea on Sunday fired an "unidentified projectile" into the sea off its east coast, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South's military joint chiefs of staff
It was the latest in a series of such launches this month by Pyongyang, as the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.
