Left Menu
Development News Edition

Houstonians holed up at homes as COVID-19 cases more than triple overnight

PTI | Houston | Updated: 29-03-2020 04:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 04:40 IST
Houstonians holed up at homes as COVID-19 cases more than triple overnight

Bustling energy hub Houston is all quiet with its residents holed up since Tuesday following a stay-at-home order even as the coronavirus cases on Saturday jumped to 232 from 69 a day earlier as testing expanded, uncovering previously undetected infections. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has deployed three brigades of the Texas National Guard, throughout the state, to help at drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

Abbott said three joint task force brigades were deployed on Friday in an attempt to fight the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to spread across the state. The teams will operate 10 units in Texas. Abbott said the Guard has practised erecting and running drive-thru testing site locations alongside medical staff.

They will now work to help coordinate the process to give the Texans access to COVID-19 screenings. Medical staff will be deployed with each unit to ensure Guard members are healthy and any of them showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be treated. Texas has reported over 2,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases including at least 27 deaths due to the pandemic, according to the latest official numbers that include 802 in the eight-county Houston region.

"Let me just say, the testing has been limited. We know there are more cases," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "The way I look at it, I take 232 and I multiply by 10. Because we just don’t know.” Turner confirmed on Saturday three Houston Police officers tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the department's total to 7. One other death, involving a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized at the time, has been attributed to the disease in the city. The woman's positive test came back the same day she died.

"The numbers give you some degree of what's taking place, but... the numbers are very fluid," Turner said, adding that will be the case for several weeks. Meanwhile, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers will begin manning the state's airports on Saturday to enforce an executive order from Governor Abbott that anyone travelling from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans self-quarantine for 14 days.

The troopers will screen passengers arriving from those locations and require them to fill out a form with identifying information, according to a news release from the agency. "As part of the department’s efforts to ensure compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order, DPS Special Agents will conduct unannounced visits at the quarantine locations listed on the forms completed by travelers," the agency said.

The visitors will be required to self-quarantine for the 14-day period or for the duration of their stay in Texas, whichever is shorter. Upon arrival to Texas, a visitor will fill out a form designating a self-quarantine location such as a hotel or residence, Abbott said.

Quarantined people are not allowed to allow visitors other than health care professionals into or out of the locations, and they are prohibited from visiting public places. Failure to follow the order can result in a fine of up to USD 1,000 or 180 days in jail - or both, Abbott said.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea launches apparent ballistic missiles into ocean

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the ocean off its east coast on Sunday, military officials in South Korea and Japan said, the latest in an unprecedented flurry of launches this month. Two short-...

G2, mouz post victories in ESL Pro League Euro event

G2 and mousesports posted victories Saturday in Group C action in the ESL Pro League Season 11s European competition. Both won by identical 2-1 margins, though mouz had to come-from-behind to defeat FaZe. Mouz dropped Nuke 16-9 but rallied ...

28-day paid leave for COVID-19 patients; factory, shop workers to get daily wage for lockdown period: Noida admin

Any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and in isolation for treatment will get 28 days of paid leave from their employer across Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered. In an order passe...

Locals in Andhra's Chittoor defy lockdown after govt extended timings of vegetable markets

People of Srikalahasti town have started defying lockdown rules after the government increased the timings of vegetable markets till 1 PM. At first, the markets were allowed from 6 AM to 9 AM only. But from March 26, timings were extended a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020