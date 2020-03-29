Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan closes border with India, Iran as 'preventive measure' against COVID-19

Since an alarming situation has arisen in Pakistan after the coronavirus cases surpassed 15,00 mark on Saturday, the army establishment has decided to seal the country's borders with India, Iran, and Afghanistan for at least two weeks and more, if required.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-03-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 16:25 IST
Pakistan closes border with India, Iran as 'preventive measure' against COVID-19
DG-ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi about troops deployment.. Image Credit: ANI

Since an alarming situation has arisen in Pakistan after the coronavirus cases surpassed 15,00 mark on Saturday, the army establishment has decided to seal the country's borders with India, Iran, and Afghanistan for at least two weeks and more, if required. By breaking up the total figure provided by Islamabad, it has been stated that at least 12 patients have succumbed to the viral infection while 25 others have recovered so far. As many as 557 people are infected in Punjab, 469 in Sindh, 138 in Balochistan, 188 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 39 in Islamabad and two in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar, while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, said that the borders had been closed as "a preventive measure but the actual border is between the man and the coronavirus, which we have yet to take control of." Despite ensuring such stringent measures to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country, Pakistan, in view of its all-weather ties with China, has not closed the border between the two countries. Being the birthplace of the killer bug and reporting over 3,500 deaths maintaining friendly ties with China always has been Pakistan's priority.

A team of Chinese doctors specialising in coronavirus also arrived in Pakistan on Saturday. According to the country's Foreign Office, the doctors will remain in Pakistan for two weeks and will advise the health care specialists in the country. Army helicopters flew special sorties through Khunjrab pass for transporting and distribution of medical equipment received from China including five ventilators, 2000 testing kits, 2000 medical suits, 2000 N-95 masks, and 0.2 million face masks on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Javed Qamar Bajwa has directed that all available soldiers and the Army's medical resources be deployed to tackle the coronavirus. "The Government of Pakistan has summoned the Pakistan Army under Article 245 in aid of civil power," the spokesperson added.

According to the notification issued by the federal and provincial governments, only hospitals, shops selling food items, medical stores, and food and medicine manufacturing industries would remain open, while schools shall remain closed. The petrol pumps and markets would remain open only according to the timings issued by the respective provincial governments.

The spokesperson also mentioned that General Bajwa had decided to donate one month's salary to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, while personnel between the ranks of brigadier to lieutenant general would donate three days' worth of their salaries. The personnel below the colonel rank and soldiers would donate two and one days' salaries, respectively, he added. "Cooperation is the best defence at this time than isolation to fight coronavirus," Iftikhar stressed.

The troops have been deployed in every province and region of Pakistan, from PoK to Sindh and Balochistan, as well as Punjab to the federally administered regions in the north. Contact tracking, tracing to identify and isolate suspected individuals are being done to ensure the containment of COVID-19 spread. Army troops are assisting in the management of quarantine facilities. A total of 182 quarantine facilities have been established across the country, including Taftan and Chaman, the spokesperson noted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish World Cup hero Recber hospitalised with coronavirus

Former Turkish national team and ex-Barcelona goalkeeper Rustu Recber is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, his wife said. Recber took on hero status in Turkey as he kept goal at the 2002 World Cup, anchoring his team to th...

In China, walled up Wuhan awaits life beyond the barricades

The bright yellow barricades snake through the streets of Wuhandividing up the epicentre of Chinas coronavirus outbreak into segments that can be easily monitored for people disobeying orders to stay home.Separating neighbours and blocking ...

Ensure no one sleeps hungry during lockdown: UP CM to nodal officers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with 12 nodal officers of UP who have been appointed in different states and asked them to ensure that no one sleeps hungry during the 21-day lockdown imposed across the ...

Coronavirus crisis puts EU credibility on the line -French minister

How the European Union responds to the coronavirus outbreak will determine its future credibility, a French minister said on Sunday, after the bloc failed to agree last week on measures to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.The EU ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020