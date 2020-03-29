Left Menu
Development News Edition

France steps up coronavirus evacuations from packed hospitals

PTI | Nancy | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:23 IST
France steps up coronavirus evacuations from packed hospitals

France staged Sunday its largest evacuation of coronavirus patients to date from hospitals in the hard-hit east, increasing efforts to free up intensive care units as officials brace for even more serious cases in the coming days. Two specially modified TGV high-speed trains carried 36 patients from Mulhouse and Nancy toward hospitals along France's western coast, where the outbreak has been limited so far.

Dozens of hospital workers, flanked by police and soldiers standing guard, spent hours installing four patients in each wagon in an operation that began before dawn. "We have to free up beds, it's absolutely crucial that we air out these intensive care units. We're still seeing an increase in patient numbers," said Francois Brun, head of emergency services at the regional hospital in nearby Metz. The evacuations came as Germany sent a military plane for the first time to Strasbourg to bring two patients to a hospital in Ulm. In total around 80 French patients have been hospitalised in Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg, European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin told France Inter radio.

She also thanked Berlin for sending France potentially life-saving ventilators "as recently as yesterday". France has been evacuating dozens over the past week from the east, hoping to stay ahead of a crisis that Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warned would only worsen over the next two weeks.

Overall nearly 4,300 coronavirus patients are in intensive care, many with severe respiratory problems requiring ventilators that officials worry could soon be in short supply. Philippe said the government was racing to have 14,000 intensive care beds available soon, compared with around 5,000 before the outbreak began in January. France has mobilised its military to help hospitals, with the army using a helicopter to transport two patients to Metz and Essen in western Germany on Saturday. "This war will probably be won on the basis of intensive care beds, and our ability to strategically use all our intensive care resources on the national level," said Marie-Odile Saillard, director of the Metz regional hospital.

There are now 37,575 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in France, up 4,611 on the day before, the government said Sunday. The death toll stands at 2,314, but the numbers do not include deaths reported by the roughly 7,000 retirement homes and assisted-living facilities across the country, where officials fear the virus risks spreading quickly.

Those figures will start to be reported this week, the prime minister said Sunday, warning that "the battle is only starting." The government has ordered one billion face masks, mainly from China, but warned that worldwide demand for protective equipment meant they might not arrive soon enough for medical workers facing shortages. France has been on lockdown since March 17 in a bid to limit the outbreak, a situation it now expects to last until at least April 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak: CBSE employees contribute Rs 21 lakh to PM CARES fund

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Sunday announced its decision to contribute Rs 21 lakh collected from employees who have voluntarily come forward to donate their salary to the PM CARES Fund to aid the governments efforts in...

New Vegetable market in Shamshabad lacks basic facilities, people violate social distancing against COVID-19

Shamshabad vegetable market was on Sunday moved to a new place after people were seen violating the social distancing norms put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak. Vegetable sellers, however, said the new place was not clean and lacke...

Combating COVID-19: Navy personnel contribute one-day salary to PM-CARES Fund

Indian Navy personnel will contribute their one-day salary to the PM-CARES Fund to support the national efforts in managing the COVID-19. Orders have been issued today for all uniformed personnel donating one day salary to the PM-CARES Fund...

COVID-19: 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Nico Santos' stepfather dies from disease

Crazy Rich Asians star Nico Santos on Sunday revealed that his step-father has passed away after a battle with coronavirus. The 40-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that his mother is also fighting the COVID-19 v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020