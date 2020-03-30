Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during coronavirus shutdown - ANP

A Van Gogh painting was stolen from the Singer Laren Museum in the Netherlands overnight, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Monday.

The museum is currently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The report did not name the painting but said it had been on loan from the Groninger Museum.

