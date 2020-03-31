Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese businessman arrested in S Africa for breaking lockdown rules

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-03-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 01:09 IST
Chinese businessman arrested in S Africa for breaking lockdown rules
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Chinese national, who forced employees to manufacture masks during the 21-day national lockdown in South Africa due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been arrested. Ming Lai He, the owner of Chen Lu factory in Durban, appeared in court on Monday after he was arrested at his factory a day earlier.

Lai He was granted 200,000 Rand bail and will appear in court again on June 20, 2020. Inspectors from the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs' Consumer Protection Unit raided the factory after receiving information that Lai He was allegedly forcing workers to manufacture masks in contravention to his license conditions.

Under the regulations governing the 21-day lockdown, now in its fourth day, only essential goods and services can continue to operate. Lai He's factory is reportedly licensed to manufacture fragrances, which are not considered to be essential goods.

Lai He faces charges of forcing employees to work overtime and sleep on the factory premises to produce the masks, of which there is a national shortage due to the COVID-19 crisis. According to the lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, only employees of companies producing essential goods may go to work, while all others must self-isolate at home.

A statement issued by the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Durban said that Lai He's company had been set up specifically to help the local community fight the virus. "The company, which has provided over 200 jobs in its other businesses across the province and South Africa, commits itself to donate all facial masks to be manufactured in the factory during the lockdown period and none would be used for sale," the statement said.

But Natasha Kara, the spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal province, where the factory is based, confirmed that Lai He is facing three charges. "He faces charges of forced labor… failure to maintain a safe working environment and failing to lock down a non-essential business, as his business was listed as a fragrance company," Kara said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

OWL announces Week 9 hero pool casualties

The Overwatch League announced its latest round of Hero Pool casualties on Monday, with one damage hero taking a seat for the second time this season. Week 9s benched heroes are McCree and Mei damage, Wrecking Ball tank and Brigitte support...

Jewish community in Canada under virus quarantine

Some 4,000 members of a Hasidic Jewish community in the Montreal region have been put under quarantine after around 20 of them tested positive for the new coronavirus following a trip to New York, Canadian health officials said Monday. They...

California COVID-19 hospitalizations double in four days

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state had nearly doubled over the past four days and the number of ICU patients tripled during that time. By Monday, 1,421 California patien...

ESL, DreamHack parent Co. expects major revenue loss

The parent company for ESL and DreamHack expects a 35-45 percent decline in esports revenue in the first half of 2020 due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report Monday in Esports Observer, Modern Times Group MTG...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020