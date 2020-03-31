Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan says destroyer and Chinese boat collided; China says one hurt

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 13:58 IST
Japan says destroyer and Chinese boat collided; China says one hurt

A Japanese destroyer and a Chinese fishing boat collided in the East China Sea on Monday night and no one was injured, Japan's defence minister said, but China said a fisherman was hurt and suggested the Japanese vessel was to blame.

The collision occurred about 650 km (400 miles) west of the Japanese island of Yakushima, Defence Minister Taro Kono said on Twitter on Tuesday. The crash opened a hole of more than a metre in length above the waterline of the destroyer, the Shimakaze, Kono said.

"No personnel were injured and no one from the Chinese fishing boat was missing. We are checking details," Kono tweeted. China confirmed the incident saying it was under investigation and a Chinese fisherman was hurt.

"China has expressed concern to Japan on Japan's naval vessels being active in that area, and impacting safe navigation of China's ships, in China's coastal waters," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. She called for Japan's cooperation in "preventing an incident like this from happening again".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus complicates Argentina's delicate dance to avoid debt default

The global coronavirus pandemic is threatening to disrupt Argentinas tense debt restructuring talks with creditors, stoking risks the country may slip into default and face a downgrade, ratings agencies and bondholders told Reuters.The Sout...

Duration of World Test Championship should be extended: Misbah

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has suggested extending the time span of the ICC World Test Championship with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing all cricketing activities to a halt and potentially throwing the international...

Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours: govt

Once again, Spain hit a new record with 849 people dying of COVID-19 in 24 hours, hiking the overall death toll to 8,189, the government said on TuesdayThe increase came after a day in which the number of deaths had fallen slightly, raising...

Kenyan Health CS condemns leaders for misleading on coronavirus

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has condemned leaders who are spreading false information on coronavirus.Its disheartening for those in leadership to continue perpetuating false information that has nothing to do with real cases just ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020