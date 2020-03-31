Left Menu
Development News Edition

Magnet mishap puts would-be inventor of virus device in hospital

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:29 IST
Magnet mishap puts would-be inventor of virus device in hospital

An Australian astrophysicist bored by coronavirus isolation saw his attempted invention to stop people catching the disease go hilariously wrong when he landed in hospital with magnets stuck up his nose. Daniel Reardon, a research fellow at Swinburne University in Melbourne, was working to create a necklace-like device that would buzz when its wearer brought their hands too close to their face.

He told public broadcaster ABC that after the first version failed he began "mindlessly" clipping magnets -- a key component of the device -- to his face while sitting on the sofa. "I first started with my earlobe and then my nostril," he said.

"Eventually I had pairs of magnets in both nostrils and they all closed together, leaving them pinching across my septum." Reardon spent an hour trying to remove the magnets before his partner, a radiologist at a Melbourne hospital, convinced him to go to her workplace so doctors could extract them. He said his nose was "recovering well" and had not sustained any permanent damage.

While Reardon said he had kept the magnets, he has not been "brave enough to play with them again". But he "absolutely" has not been put off experimenting -- and still plans to make his anti-infection device viable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

IMF extends bilateral borrowing arrangements through 2023

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday its board approved a new, three-year framework for bilateral borrowing agreements, ensuring that its full 1 trillion lending capacity will be maintained as member countries battle pressures fr...

"Lonely farewell" to 2 COVID-19 victims in Telangana as kin are in quarantine

It turned to be a double tragedy for the families of two COVID-19 fatal victims in Telangana as the near and dear could not attend the last rites with many of them under quarantine and some stranded abroad. In the case of 74-year old man wh...

Eurogroup chief warns of euro breakup amid EU feuding

Eurogroup president Mario Centeno warned the euro single currency could break apart if feuding governments dont bury the hatchet and agree on a rescue plan to help Italy and Spain. The carefully worded warning came as the 19 members of the ...

West Bengal govt identifying Nizamuddin event attendees in

The West Bengal government has started identifying those who had attended a religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin earlier this month, after six persons from Telangana who took part in the event died of COVID-19, a senior official said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020