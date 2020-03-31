2 Indians among 47 new coronavirus cases in Singapore

Singapore reported 47 new coronavirus patients, including two Indian nationals, on Tuesday, taking the total number of virus cases in the country to 926. Among the new cases, 16 cases are imported who had travelled to the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Malaysia and Indonesia. The Indians -- aged 21 and 32 -- were infected locally.

Of the total 926 COVID-19 cases in the country, 420 patients are still in hospital, while 22 are critically ill in the intensive care unit, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong at a press briefing. The minister stressed the importance of taking safe distancing measures seriously, noting that the number of locally transmitted and unlinked cases were increasing. There are 25 locally transmitted cases everyday on an average, Channel News Asia report.

"I'm concerned that many more still have not heeded our advice and have carried on with social activities such as shopping, participating in social gatherings, as well as congregating in groups," Gan said. National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry taskforce with Gan, said Singapore's focus is now on the locally transmitted cases, particularly on the number of unlinked cases, as the number of imported cases from overseas was beginning to taper off.

When asked why Singapore was not locked down amid the virus outbreak, Wong said there was "no such magic solution as (a) two-week lockdown and then we are free from the virus". Instead, Singapore's strategy is to implement "extra brakes" on top of baseline measures.

Authorities had last week announced that gatherings outside school and work will be limited to a maximum of 10 people until April 30 this year. The duration of the stricter measures may be extended if the situation does not improve, according to the Channel report.

All centre-based tuition and enrichment classes have been suspended, along with all religious services and congregations in the city state. Coronavirus has claimed over 38,000 lives worldwide with most deaths reported in Italy, Spain, China and the US..

