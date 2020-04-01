Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian brake maker Brembo treads new path with Pirelli stake

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:00 IST
Italian brake maker Brembo treads new path with Pirelli stake

Italy's Brembo, which make brakes for Ferrari, Tesla, BMW and Mercedes as well as several Formula 1 teams, has taken a small "long-term" stake in tyre maker Pirelli. Brembo said on Tuesday it had decided to buy the 2.43% stake, held both directly and indirectly through its Nuova FourB parent company, with "a non-speculative, long-term approach" and it had made the move "autonomously".

Shares in Pirelli, which was not immediately reachable for comment, are trading close to their lowest level since the tyremaker went public again in 2017, two years after a delisting that followed a takeover by ChemChina. A source close to the matter said Brembo bought the stake without informing Pirelli, whose shares are down by around 40% so far this year, or its shareholders.

Pirelli, whose tyres are used by Formula One racing teams and automakers such as BMW and Audi has repositioned itself to serve the premium market segment, which is also Brembo's focus. Marco Tronchetti Provera, Pirelli's chief executive, said Brembo's arrival as a shareholder at time of depressed market valuations confirmed the tyremaking firm had done a good job in recent years, as well as its solidity.

"But the course of Pirelli's business will continue unchanged," he said. INVESTOR PACT

Brembo's Executive Deputy Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi last year said the brake maker, which has a market capitalisation of around 2.25 billion euros, was eyeing an acquisition target of "significant size", even as big as Brembo itself. It approved a loyalty share scheme that allows its family owners to retain control, even if their stake falls below 50% after an acquisition.

Tiraboschi said in October that Brembo was looking at the auto sector for the acquisitions, as it aimed to complete the range of products it offered, while remaining "consistent" with what it was doing already. Tiraboschi, however, never gave precise details about what regions Brembo was looking at for its M&A plans.

With a market capitalisation of 3.3 billion euros, Pirelli is controlled by ChemChina and Silk Road Fund, jointly holding about 45.5%, and Italy's Camfin, which holds about 10%. Pirelli's top investors last year extended a shareholder agreement until 2023 and this month said they would raise their stakes by up to 1.5% each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

New York City to probe Amazon firing of warehouse worker

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he had ordered the citys human rights commissioner to investigate the dismissal of a worker at an Amazon.com warehouse who had participated in a walkout.On Monday, 15 workers at its warehou...

Qatar Airways sees 75% decrease in operations - airport COO

Qatar Airways operations have decreased by more than 75, the chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport said on state TV on Tuesday.He said 75 of Qatar Airways fleet has been grounded and that will rise to 90. He said figures fr...

Dubai to support Emirates airline, halts tourist market to fight coronavirus

Dubai said on Tuesday it would help its state-run Emirates airline mitigate the financial blow from the coronavirus outbreak as authorities enforced a full lockdown on a district famous for gold and spice markets.The United Arab Emirates, t...

Portugal's flag carrier TAP to temporarily lay off 90% of staff in coronavirus crisis

Portugals flag carrier TAP will temporarily lay off around 90 of its employees because of the coronavirus crisis that led to a collapse in demand for travel, according to an email sent by the airline to staff on Tuesday and seen by Reuters....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020