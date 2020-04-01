Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATO warns virus must not hurt defence, with eye on Russia

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:33 IST
NATO warns virus must not hurt defence, with eye on Russia
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

NATO must not allow the coronavirus pandemic to become a security threat, the alliance's chief said Wednesday, warning that Russia or terror groups could take advantage of the crisis. Foreign ministers from the 30-strong North Atlantic Alliance will hold video talks on Thursday to discuss their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 30,000 people in Europe alone.

They are expected to issue a joint statement as a show of unity and to send a signal to potential adversaries such as Russia that NATO is still capable and willing to respond to threats. "Our primary objective is to ensure that this health crisis does not become a security crisis," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference.

Measures to try to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus have forced NATO allies to trim military exercises, including the huge US-led "Defender 2020". But Stoltenberg insisted this did not mean NATO's ability to defend itself was weakened.

"Our operational readiness is maintained, it is not undermined," he said. "We continue to patrol the skies and to defend our borders and we continue our missions and operations not least in the fight against terrorism because these threats continue to exist." Stoltenberg pointed to what he warned was increased Russian military activity as proof that NATO needs to be on its guard more than ever during the coronavirus crisis.

Jets from NATO air forces have intercepted Russian warplanes several times in recent weeks and alliance naval vessels shadowed seven Russian warships loitering unusually in the North Sea for several days. "We see significant military activities close to NATO borders with a new exercise in the western military districts of Russia... and we have seen significant Russian presence in the North Sea," he said.

"Therefore NATO has to continue to patrol our skies with air policing, we need to be present on land, but also in the air and at sea." The Russian defence ministry said their exercises were aimed at practising their emergency response to the spread of viral infections. They were to include drills of quarantine, treatment and disinfection measures, the ministry said in a statement.

However, Western diplomats have voiced scepticism about this explanation, particularly given the involvement of Russia's strategic missile forces in the exercises. Because of coronavirus restrictions on travel and gatherings, Thursday's ministerial meeting will take place by video link -- a first in NATO's 70-year history.

Diplomats say it was vital the meeting went ahead to show that NATO is still working and to send a message to potential hostile actors that they would not be allowed to exploit the coronavirus crisis. Stoltenberg also highlighted NATO efforts to help with the virus response.

While the alliance does not have medical equipment of its own to deploy, it is acting as a forum for allies to exchange requests for help, as well as aiding in the transport of supplies. On Wednesday, a military cargo plane took off from Turkey with masks, protective equipment and other medical materials for Italy and Spain, Europe's two worst-affected countries.

And a team from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency has joined forces with a start-up in Italy to convert snorkelling masks into emergency ventilator masks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves $2m in emergency aid for WHO to help Africa contain COVID-19

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank AfDB.org on Tuesday approved 2 million in emergency assistance for the World Health Organization WHO to reinforce its capacity to help African countries contain the COVID-19 pandemic ...

Fear over virus spread allayed after Iranian ship docks

Amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus after an Iranian cargo vessel docked at the port here, Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma on Wednesday said there was no need for any panic over the arrival of the vessel as no crew member has been ...

US STOCKS-Dow falls 600 points to start second quarter as virus anxiety grows

The Dow Jones fell 600 points on Wednesday as investors fled to safe-haven assets after new orders for U.S.-made goods plunged to an 11-year low and the White House issued a dire warning on the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic....

ICICI Bank slashes interest rate on savings account by 25 bps

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday cut interest rates on savings accounts by 25 basis points for deposits up to Rs 2 crore. The new rates will be effective from April 8, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.Savings bank account...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020