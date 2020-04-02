OverActive Media lays off employees

OverActive Media, which owns Overwatch League, Call of Duty League, League of Legends European Championship and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams, laid off 13 employees Wednesday. The cuts were reported first by Esports Observer and later confirmed by ESPN.

OAM are the parent to the Toronto Defiant (OWL), Toronto Ultra (CDL) and MAD Lions (LEC and CS:GO) as well as the Montreal Rebellion of the second-tier Overwatch Contenders. OverActive Media head of content and public relations Paulo Senra told Esports Observer, "This has been a tough day. We've had to make some very difficult decisions, affecting very good people, in order to ensure our organization is well-positioned to continue to thrive in these challenging times.

"It is always hard to see friends and teammates move on. It is perhaps even harder under these circumstances. I would like to personally thank each of our colleagues for their tremendous contributions and the passion they have poured into our organization." According to ESPN, Toronto-based OAM had shuttered its Rochester, N.Y., office three months ago, cutting eight jobs, including that of Splyce co-founder Vincent Garguilo. Marty Strenczewilk, the other co-founder of Splyce, which was acquired by OAM in 2018, left the company last week.

After OAM also acquired Spain's MAD Lions last year, it rebranded Slyce's CS:GO and League of Legends teams under the MAD Lions name. --Field Level Media

