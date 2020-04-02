Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia frees 18,000 inmates from bursting jails over virus fears

PTI | Majene | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:46 IST
Indonesia frees 18,000 inmates from bursting jails over virus fears
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Indonesia has released some 18,000 inmates in a desperate bid to stop coronavirus from rampaging through its notoriously overcrowded prison system, authorities said Thursday. The mass release comes days after the Southeast Asian nation said it would free more than 30,000 inmates to take pressure off prisons and jails beset by unsanitary conditions and long at risk of infectious diseases.

The UN has called on countries to release vulnerable inmates, with Afghanistan last week announcing it would set free some 10,000 prisoners. "Our target is to release 30,000 inmates in total, but it could end up being more," said Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman for the Corrections Directorate General.

"This is part of the plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in prisons." She offered few details, but a government release order included juvenile offenders and adult prisoners who had served at least two-thirds of their sentences. Prisoners were advised to self-quarantine at home after release.

Among them was Firdaus, fishermen jailed in 2017 on Sulawesi island for stealing a gold ring. "I was scared of being infected in prison, not to mention that the guards come and go so we don't know who they've had contact with," said the 33-year-old, who was set for release in November.

But his relief was tempered by the thought of others still inside. "I'm not that happy because I left my friends behind," he said. Indonesia's creaking prison system has just 522 institutions for some 270,000 inmates. It suffers from regular jailbreaks and criticism for its often deplorable conditions.

Amnesty International welcomed the release, but called on the government to make sure "prisoners of conscience" and older inmates with health problems were set free. "They're vulnerable to COVID-19 and, in the name of humanity, they must be released," said Amnesty Indonesia Executive Director Usman Hamid.

"Conditions including a lack of access to clean water and severe overcrowding will be exacerbated by the outbreak.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Airways Cargo adds 19 weekly flights to India to take goods using passenger aircraft

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has grounded a majority of planes across the world, Qatar Airways Cargo on Thursday said it has started 19 weekly flights between Doha and India from Wednesday to get goods such as pharmaceutical products ...

Allot new burial grounds for coronavirus dead: Cong leader

Maharashtra Congress leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan on Thursday asked the state government to earmark space in existing Muslim burial grounds for patients of the community dying of COVID-19 or allot new sites to accommodate them. The form...

Canada coronavirus cases rise above 10,000, death toll jumps by 21%

Canada now has more than 10,000 coronavirus cases and the death toll jumped 21 to 127 from Wednesday, according to data posted by the countrys public health agency on Thursday.It said the number of cases had risen to 10,132 from 9,017 on We...

Playing Test cricket has made me better person: Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said he became a better person by playing Test cricket, calling the format a representation of life where one doesnt have the option of quitting when the going gets tough. Speaking to former England bat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020