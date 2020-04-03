Left Menu
Russia registers 601 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, tally reaches 4,149

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 601 new cases of the novel coronavirus in 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases in Russia has reached 4,149, country's federal COVID-19 response centre said Friday. Of the 601 new cases, 448 are in Moscow and 34 in Moscow region, Sputnik reported.

Four people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 34. Forty-six people have been discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 281.

The global tally of the total number of people infected by coronavirus as of Friday crossed 1,000,000 and the death toll from the disease exceeded 50,000, as per the data provided by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

