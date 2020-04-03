Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctors in PoK protest over no safety kits to deal with COVID-19 patients

The Young Doctors Association or YDA recently held a protest against the Pakistani government, demanding safety kits for health care staff dealing with suspected coronavirus patients in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

ANI | Muzaffarabad | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:25 IST
Doctors in PoK protest over no safety kits to deal with COVID-19 patients
PoK doctor's protest. Image Credit: ANI

The Young Doctors Association or YDA recently held a protest against the Pakistani government, demanding safety kits for health care staff dealing with suspected coronavirus patients in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. They also raised concerns over no testing kits, masks shortage, no ventilation support and lack of proper isolation wards.

They claimed the government has completely failed to provide these basic requirements in the illegally-occupied region to deal with the crisis. The protesters also voiced their concern about their salaries which they said are not at par with doctors in other parts of Pakistan.

A protesting doctor said, "Our first demand is Personal Protective Equipment kits, second demand is our salaries. Our allowances should be on par with doctors in Punjab and the Federal. We can continue work only if these demands are addressed". The protesting doctors warned they will be forced to launch a complete strike and withdraw from their elective services if their demands are not met immediately.

Another protester said, "The public needs to know that Step One, where you will be screened, we do not even have screening kits here. When we get a patient, we can only diagnose clinical suspicion and most of the patients are rejected. The establishment is fooling around with the public that we do not have any patient burden". The absence of medical facilities has remained a matter of grave concern since long in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The doctors blamed step-motherly treatment to the illegally-occupied region by Islamabad as the primary cause of their misery. In PoK, 9 Coronavirus cases are reported whereas in Gilgit Baltistan 190 positive cases are registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

New 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital opens in London

Prince Charles opened a new 4,000-bed temporary hospital in a conference centre in east London on Friday, the first of several being built in Britain to deal with the coronavirus outbreakQueen Elizabeth IIs eldest son and heir, who has reco...

Singapore police probe 'climate protesters'

Singapore police are investigating two people who allegedly staged solo climate demonstrations without first getting official permission, in contravention of the city-states tough laws against protests. Teen climate activist Greta Thunbergs...

Jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli dies at 94 from coronavirus

John Bucky Pizzarelli, a Jazz guitarist who was inducted to the New Jersey Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 94. He had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. According to Fox News, the maestro who had played for presidents at the White H...

EXCLUSIVE-Air France-KLM in talks on multibillion euro state-backed loan package

Air France-KLM is in talks with banks to receive up to 6 billion euros 6.5 billion in loans guaranteed by the French and Dutch governments, as the airline group braces for a sustained coronavirus shutdown, sources told Reuters.The two state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020