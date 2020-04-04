Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Indian-American body launches initiative for underprivileged communities in India

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 13:43 IST
COVID-19: Indian-American body launches initiative for underprivileged communities in India

An Indian-American non-profit body has launched an initiative to protect the underprivileged communities in India against the coronavirus pandemic and help them emerge stronger through the resulting social and economic crisis. The American India Foundation (AIF), which was founded in 2001 in the aftermath of the devastating Gujarat earthquake, on Friday said it will use its existing "service delivery platforms" comprising frontline health workers, teachers, community mobilisers and local self-governments to contribute to the COVID-19 preparedness and response and strengthen India's healthcare system.

"We believe that India's poor, who have limited access to the right information, healthcare and are predominantly employed or self-employed in the unorganised sector, are expected to bear a disproportionate brunt of the economic fallout of this unprecedented health emergency," AIF Chief Executive Officer Nishant Pandey said, launching the intervention framework for COVID-19 response. "In the medium to long term, the impact of job losses, disruption in children's education and social isolation might turn out to be greater than those from the health emergency," he said, adding that the organisation will try to ensure that the communities with the greatest needs are not affected the hardest during this crisis. The AIF's intervention framework for COVID-19 response includes behaviour change communication, promoting community preparedness and building long-term resilience of communities.

The AIF has earlier worked in the relief needs and reconstruction efforts in several catastrophes in India, including the 2001 Bhuj earthquake, 2004 Tsunami, 2008 Bihar flood, 2013 Uttarakhand flood, 2014 Kashmir flood, 2015 Chennai flood and 2018 Kerala flood. The organisation claims that it has so far impacted lives of 5.6 million of India's poor in 24 states..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS doc's COVID-19 positive wife delivers infection free healthy baby

Amid fear and panic in the society over the coronavirus pandemic, wife of resident doctor of AIIMS who tested positive for COVID-19, delivered a healthy baby boy at the of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, here on Friday night....

Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K

Four militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police saidThe security forces on Saturday morning launched a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inpu...

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Attack on Titan Season 4 is expected to premiere by the end of 2020. Since its arrival was confirmed by a teaser in June last year, the anime enthusiasts are ardently waiting to know what they can see in the upcoming season. Read the texts ...

Tokyo area sees daily coronavirus cases topping 100 for first time - NHK

Some 118 people were newly infected with the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, NHK public broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing metropolitan government officials. It marked the first time that daily confirmed cases exce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020