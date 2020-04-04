3 Taliban militants killed in bomb blast in Aghanistan

At least three militants affiliated to the Taliban died when a bomb planted by them went off in Afghanistan's central Ghor province, the Afghan government announced on Saturday.

"The dead Taliban members planted the bomb to target security and defence forces and civilians on the Ghor-Herat highway," Arian wrote on Twitter.

No civilian casualties have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

