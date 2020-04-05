Italy records lowest virus death toll in over two weeks

Italy on Sunday recorded its lowest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus in over two weeks and saw the number of critical care patients decline for the second day

The 525 official COVID-19 fatalities reported by the civil protection service were the lowest since 427 registered on March 19.

