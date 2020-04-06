UK PM in hospital for precautionary COVID-19 tests: office

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to hospital on Sunday for tests, his office said, 10 days after he tested positive for coronavirus

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," Downing Street said in a statement, calling it a "precautionary step".

