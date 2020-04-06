Left Menu
UK PM in hospital for precautionary COVID-19 tests: office

PTI | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 01:57 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to hospital on Sunday for tests, his office said, 10 days after he tested positive for coronavirus

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," Downing Street said in a statement, calling it a "precautionary step".

