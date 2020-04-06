US welcomes international support including India's for new Afghan govt

The United States on Sunday welcomed the widespread international support for the newly formed Afghanistan government under the leadership of President Ashraf Ghani. The United States' Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) quoting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Alice Wells tweeted: "Welcome widespread support from the intl community for the Afghan govt announcement of an inclusive team prepared to engage in Intra-Afghan Negotiations. NATO, the EU, the OIC, UK, Germany, India, Uzbekistan, Pakistan & others have all voiced support for this important step."

However, Ghani on Sunday put government formation on hold for the sake of resolving the political crisis in the country. Having won the September 2019 elections, Ghani has already named his foreign minister, minister for information and culture as well as finance minister.

The move came hours after leading political figures including former president Hamid Karzai, who are busy mediating to resolve the dispute between Ghani and self-proclaimed president Abdullah Abdullah. The country is facing a political-crisis from the electoral dispute between the two leaders and the US-Taliban deal nearing a breaking point.

Ghani has offered Abdullah the position of vice president in a capacity as head of the High Peace Council, an offer Abdullah had yet to accept. (ANI)

