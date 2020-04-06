Boko Haram bombers kill seven in Cameroon

Seven people were killed when two suicide bombers, suspected to be members of Nigeria's Boko Haram jihadist group, attacked a village in northern Cameroon on Sunday, police and a local official said on Monday

"Two Boko Haram bombers blew themselves up at around 8 pm" in the attack on Amchide, on the border with Nigeria, a policeman said, while a local official said a village chief and two teenagers were among the dead.

