More than 60 on Australian liner off Uruguay with coronavirus: official

More than 60 passengers aboard an Australian cruise ship off South America have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials in Uruguay announced Monday

Uruguay's public health ministry said six passengers with "life-threatening" illness had been taken off the Greg Mortimer for treatment in Montevideo, but the rest of the more than 200 passengers and crew remain stranded on the vessel anchored some 15 miles off the coast.

