Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mosque converted into mask factory in virus-hit Iran

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:33 IST
Mosque converted into mask factory in virus-hit Iran
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At a Tehran mosque converted into a factory, women volunteers who would normally attend to visitors to the old battlefields of the Iran-Iraq war have joined the fight against coronavirus. Lined up like factory workers, around 15 women have taken up positions in front of table-top sewing machines to produce face masks.

But instead of overalls they are clad in black chadors, for they are members of the Basij, a volunteer militia loyal to Iran's Islamic establishment. And in a sign of the times for Iran, one of the countries worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost all of the women are wearing masks.

"Our group used to go to the battlefields of the Iran-Iraq war every year to serve visitors," Fatemeh Saidi, a 27-year-old woman involved in the Basij with her husband, told AFP. The group of about 40 women travels annually to the battlefields of the 1980-1988 war that youths visit during the Persian New Year holidays as part of their education.

"This year, because of the spread of coronavirus, travel between cities was banned and we were not able to go there," said Saidi. "So we came here to serve our compatriots. We've been working on this for more than a month," she added.

It's a task they see as their role in the national effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 3,700 lives in Iran. "Our situation is doubly difficult since we are facing both the sanctions and the coronavirus," President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday, referring to the punitive measures the US has reimposed on Iran since pulling out of a nuclear deal in 2018.

The national and foreign media were invited to the Imamzadeh-Masum mosque in a southwestern district of the Iranian capital where the women have been working. As the seamstresses stitch, a team is in charge of cutting out and sorting the masks, which are placed in buckets.

Other women fold and arrange the printed sheets of material as they are produced. In another room of the place of worship, men sitting on prayer mats make plastic gloves with rudimentary heat-sealing devices.

"We distribute these products to hospitals and deprived areas in Tehran and several other cities," Saidi explained. One of the volunteers made no secret of the religious reasons for her contribution.

For her, it was the same as "making the heart of Imam Zaman happy", another name for the Mahdi, the last of the 12 holy imams venerated by Shiite Islam in Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Wisconsin governor postpones Tuesday's election until June

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Monday postponed Tuesdays primary election until June 9, citing the coronavirus outbreak.The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe, and thats why I signed this executive order today, E...

C'garh CM requests PM Modi to do comprehensive deliberations before interstate transport is allowed

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to take a comprehensive decision to initiate interstate traffic after extensive deliberation. He said that there are full possibilities th...

Govt to ease export curbs on 24 pharma ingredients, medicines

The government has decided to relax export curbs on 24 pharma ingredients and medicines, including vitamin B1 and B12, an official source said on Monday. But export restrictions on paracetamol and formulations made of paracetamol would re...

Dubai returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, count reaches 40

A 32-year-old man from Odishas Kendrapara district, who recently travelled to Dubai, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 40, officials said. The man had returned to Odisha from D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020