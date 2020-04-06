Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Why I didn't report it': Saudi women use social media to recount harrasment

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:13 IST
'Why I didn't report it': Saudi women use social media to recount harrasment
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of women in Saudi Arabia are taking to social media to share their experiences of sexual harassment in a rare exploration of a taboo topic in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Using the hashtag "Why_I_didn't_report_it", women and some men are recounting abuse endured at home or in public which they did not report to authorities fearing shame - or blame. Saudi Arabia has outlawed domestic violence and sexual harassment in sweeping reforms recently that ended decades of gender segregation in restaurants and a ban on women driving.

But women who report incidents have faced smear campaigns on social media and been blamed for being harassed, rights groups say. "My friends were punished when they reported (their abuse) and experienced more harm," wrote one Saudi Twitter user who called herself Bella.

"I chose silence," she said. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year allowed adult women to travel and get a passport without permission, further eroding a heavily-criticized male guardianship system.

Under the regulations, women can still face arrest if they disobey their guardian, often a husband or father. One woman on Twitter who uses the online name Udor said she was arrested after her father beat her, kicked her out of the house and reported her to the police for disobedience.

A Saudi government body tasked with tackling domestic violence used the hashtag to urge those who had suffered abuse to get in touch privately. Some women said they were afraid to speak up, especially in cases when their abuser was a family member.

"I reported it and the police came to convince me to drop the charges while my abuser sat with them," wrote a Twitter user by the name of Catolina. Saudi women can struggle to access social services without the presence of a male guardian, according to Human Rights Watch, and some who have sought refuge in shelters still require permission from a male relative to leave the shelter.

High profile cases such as that of 18-year-old Rahaf Mohammed al-Qanun who fled to Canada in 2019 to escape what she said was an abusive family have rallied opposition to the kingdom's male guardianship system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore announces additional budget to support coronavirus-hit economy

Singapore on Monday announced an additional budget of SGD 5.1 billion USD 3.5 billion to support jobs and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys economy, days after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the closu...

COVID-19 positive man dies in Rajasthan's Kota

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the state-run MBS Hospital in Kota even as Rajasthan recorded 35 more cases of the virus, an official said on Monday. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state and infected 274 people...

U.S. designates Russian ultra-nationalist group as terrorist organization

The United States on Monday designated the ultranationalist Russian Imperial Movement RIM group as a terrorist organization, in what the State Department called the first such move against a white supremacist group. These designations are u...

Wisconsin governor postpones Tuesday's election until June

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Monday postponed Tuesdays primary election until June 9, citing the coronavirus outbreak.The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe, and thats why I signed this executive order today, E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020