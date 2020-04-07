WHO chief sends best wishes to British PM

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sent his best wishes Monday to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was moved into intensive care after his COVID-19 condition worsened. "I am thinking of my friend Boris Johnson tonight, and sending my and WHO's heartfelt good wishes as he battles the coronavirus," the UN health agency's director-general said on Twitter.

"I know the NHS and its dedicated health workers will be looking after you." Johnson has been suffering with COVID-19 and was taken to a National Health Service hospital in London on Sunday. His condition worsened on Monday and he was moved to the intensive care unit. Earlier Tedros gave a virtual press conference in which he spoke about the pandemic, which has infected more than 1.3 million people and killed more than 70,000.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on families, communities and nations the world over," he said. "But it's also giving rise to incredible acts of generosity, solidarity and cooperation.

"We're all in this together, and we can only succeed together.".

