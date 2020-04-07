Left Menu
Panama orders First Quantum Minerals mine closed over coronavirus

Reuters | Panama City | Updated: 07-04-2020 05:12 IST
Panama has ordered the temporary closure of Minera Panama, one of the region's largest copper producers, after an outbreak of coronavirus among the mine company's workers, health minister Rosario Turner said on Monday.

Minera Panama, which is majority-owned by Toronto-based First Quantum Minerals, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

