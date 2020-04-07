Left Menu
PM Oli says next two weeks are critical for Nepal, urges all to stay home

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:41 IST
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday urged citizens to stay home and safe as he warned that the next two weeks are critical for the country in the fight against the novel coronavirus that has so far infected nine persons in the Himalayan nation. In his televised address to the nation on Tuesday, Oli urged one and all to stay home to remain safe from this greatest challenge of the present times.

"Lets maintain physical distancing. Let's stay home safely," he urged the people. "Federal government is coordinating with local and provincial levels to prevent and contain novel coronavirus across the country,” remarked Oli adding that the government has arranged quarantine facilities for 30,566 people across the country. Similarly, there is provision of 3,259 isolation beds. At this time, 9,168 people are in quarantine and so far nine people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As the third week of lockdown started in Nepal on Monday, Oli said that the next two weeks are critical for the country in the fight against the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the Nepal government extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown by another eight days till April 15 to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

He also urged all foreign returnees to stay in quarantine for at least 14 days. "We have made arrangements for those who have been living in neighbouring countries," he added.

During his address, he also extended his heartfelt condolences to all the Nepalese who have lost their life abroad due to this deadly disease and wished for speedy recovery of all who have been infected. He also informed that he had started holding talks with head of states/governments to take stock of Nepalese nationals in various countries.

Oli also said that the government is introducing a new tracing application soon, to trace the contacts in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. He also urged media to disseminate positive news and information to encourage people to be strong enough to cope up with this disease. "Let's not spread fake news or rumour".

The government will also provide double allowance to the health workers and security personnel working in the front line to prevent and contain novel coronavirus, he said..

