Pak's COVID-19 cases reach 4004, death toll at 55

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan sharply increased to 4,004. The death toll has reached 55.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 16:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan sharply increased to 4,004. The death toll has reached 55. Punjab has the highest number of coronavirus cases with the tally standing at 2004. The province accounts for more than half of Pakistan's COVID-19 cases.

According to Dawn, 429 people have recovered from the deadly virus. Sindh has 986 cases, meanwhile, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have 202 cases and 500 cases respectively.

Police here on Monday arrested doctors and medical staff, who were protesting over the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for safety while treating coronavirus patients. President of the Young Doctors Association Yasir Khan told Geo News that over 150 doctors and paramedics were arrested.

Last month, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a multi-billion stimulus package to combat the deadly coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

