Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Bangladeshi military captain, convicted for assassinating Bangabandu, arrested

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:17 IST
Former Bangladeshi military captain, convicted for assassinating Bangabandu, arrested

A former Bangladeshi military captain, who was sentenced to death for assassinating the country's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, was arrested in Dhaka on Tuesday. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal confirmed ex-captain Abdul Majed's arrest and said he had been sent to court to "exhaust legal options".

Majed was one of the six absconding ex-Army officers who were handed down capital punishment after their trial in absentia. Minister Kamal said previous reports indicated Majed was hiding in India and that he was arrested from Dhaka upon his return.

The minister said Majed, a “self-confessed killer”, was not only involved in Bangabandhu's killing on August 15, 1975 at his private Dhanmandi residence but was also involved in the subsequent murders of four national leaders in high security Dhaka Central Jail on November 3 in 1975. Majed's predawn arrest was led by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the police in Mirpur based on a tip-off.

"Majed was near a shrine in Mirpur when policemen arrested him," an official said. After the arrest, a magistrate court sent the sacked Army captain to jail. Majed appeared in Old Dhaka Court Complex wearing white pyjama and pants. He was handcuffed with a bulletproof police jacket and helmet.

"Majed was brought to the court at around 12.15 pm. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate A M Zulfikar Hayat passed his order at 12.55 pm asking the police to send him to jail," a police officer said. Assistant Public Prosecutor Hemayet Uddin said Majed told the court that he was hiding in India and returned home recently.

"Majed said he arrived in the country on March 15 or 16 from Kolkata. He claimed that he was hiding there (India) for about 23 years," the Daily Star quoted Uddin as saying. Majed was not allowed to give any statement as according to the law convicts do not have the right to do so at this stage of legal proceedings.

Legal experts said a report on his arrest would now be sent to the Dhaka District Judge's Court, which originally tried the killers of Bangabandhu. "The stipulated time for appeal against death penalty expired long ago. Majed now can just seek Presidential mercy unless the Supreme Court decides to consider any plea on his part," a Supreme Court lawyer said.

Twelve ex-military officers were sentenced to death for the August 15, 1975 killing of Bangabandhu and most of his family members, except daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, who were in West Germany at the time. Hasina, the eldest of Bangabandhu's five children, is the current prime minister of Bangladesh. Five of the ex-military officers were hanged at Dhaka Central Jail on January 28, 2010, after protracted legal procedure. The trial process began in 1996 when an indemnity law was scrapped as it was protecting the assassins.

The hanged lieutenant colonels were Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed and sacked Major Bazlul Huda, while sacked Colonel Rashed Pasha died of natural causes in Zimbabwe where he was in hiding. Farooq Rahman, Shahriar Rashid Khan, Mohiuddin Ahmed of the Artillery faced trial in the judge's court in person.

Huda was extradited from Thailand and Lancer Mohiuddin was sent back from the United States after the then district judge Golam Rasul delivered the judgment. Majed was one of the remaining fugitives believed to be hiding abroad with no confirmed whereabouts.

The fugitives include key mastermind of the August 15, 1975 coup plot ex-lieutenant colonel Abdur Rashid. The Interpol has issued red alert against these fugitives believed to be hiding in several countries including Pakistan. Two of the fugitives have taken refuge in the United States and Canada, one of them is said to have directly shot Bangabandhu. The government is trying to extradite them but Canadian law has declined the request citing legal provisions.

After the August 15, 1975 carnage, Majed was rehabilitated in civil service during the subsequent regime of former military dictator-turned politician Ziaur Rahman as an ex-cadre official and posted as the director of National Savings Department. He fled the country while serving later in the finance ministry along with most of the other 1975 coup plotters as the 1996 general elections brought Awami League back to power which vowed bring justice to the killers of Bangabandhu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Minimal conditions for coronavirus bailout loans would be appropriate -EU lawyers

The euro zone bailout fund would be permitted to demand only minimal conditions from governments drawing on loans to help them the new coronavirus pandemic, European Council lawyers said in an opinion issued on Tuesday. The bailout fund, ca...

69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu, total cases increased to 690

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has surged to 690 after 69 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said 63 out of 69 people who tested positive today attended a single event.Samples of ...

Stock markets surge ahead on virus fight hopes

Global stock markets posted strong gains for a second straight session Tuesday as investors seized on signs of a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, while some governments began making plans to ease restrictions. Investors are bettin...

Saudi expects up to 200,000 virus cases within weeks: minister

Saudi Arabias health minister on Tuesday warned of a huge spike in coronavirus cases of up to 200,000 within the coming weeks, state media reportedWithin the next few weeks, studies predict the number of infections will range from a minimum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020