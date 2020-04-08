Left Menu
Pysonix bans delusioN, Frenzyy one year for throwing game

08-04-2020
Rocket League players Aiden "delusioN" Hendry and Finlay "Frenzyy" Rockach were handed one-year bans from Psyonix-operated and Lets Play Live-operated events on Tuesday due to actions in a Sunday match. The Australians were competing for Team Esper in a match against Fury in the finale of the LPL Pro Rocket League Oceanic Championship regular season.

According to multiple media reports, Esper led 2-0 in the best-of-five, needing a 3-0 or 3-1 win for a shot at advancing. After Fury leveled the match at 2-2, Esper let in the first goal of the decisive game in the first two seconds, prompting the Twitch commentators to say, "It's looking like they are giving the win to Fury." Esper soon put in an own goal that added fuel to the conspiracy theories.

In response, Team Esper fired delusioN, Frenzyy and Peruvian-Australian Steve "SSteve" Berrospi after the match, though SSteve avoided punishment after Psyonix's investigation. SSteveand Frenzyy both posted on Twitter simply, "I didn't throw ..."

Taking a shot at SSteve, delusioN tweeted, "Very unprofessional of Psyonix to be influenced by the Ssteve's outburst and the media and not give me and Frenzyy a fair trial. Disappointed about the immaturity of all the pros and fans who have attacked us without knowing our side. Absolutely crushed. Cya in 2021 rats" The punishment ruling concluded with: "Both Psyonix and LPL take the competitive integrity of Rocket League Esports extremely seriously. This type of behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be taken lightly. We reserve the right to impose any additional penalties at our sole discretion."

