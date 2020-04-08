Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is spending a second night in intensive care in hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, and he is in "stable" condition, a 10 Downing Street spokesman on Tuesday night (local time).

ANI | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 10:44 IST
Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is spending a second night in intensive care in hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, and he is in "stable" condition, a 10 Downing Street spokesman on Tuesday night (local time). The prime minister was moved to intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London on Monday night following a worsening of symptoms. He has received oxygen treatment but has not required a ventilator so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier Tuesday, the spokesman said, "The prime minister's condition is stable and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring. He is in good spirits." Also on Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, while briefing on the health of the prime minister, said that Johnson is "receiving the very best care from the excellent medical team" and he is breathing without help in intensive care.

Raab, who is also the first secretary of state and therefore de facto deputy prime minister, will continue to stand in for the prime minister in his absence. No further updates on the prime minister's condition are expected until Wednesday, according to the Evening Standard newspaper.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday night on the advice of his doctor as he continued to display symptoms of cough and high temperature 10 days after testing positive for the coronavirus. The number of coronavirus hospital deaths in Britain has risen to 6,159, a record increase of 786 in a day, the British Department of Health and Social Care said, compared with 439 on Monday.

So far, 55,242 people have tested positive in the country, an increase of 3,634 over Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Serena's coach says 'revolting' that players can't make a living

Serena Williams coach Patrick Mouratoglou has called on tennis governing bodies to come together and devise a way of helping lower-level professionals struggling financially due to the coronavirus shutdown. The tennis season was halted in e...

More than 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought by US have come from India: Trump

A sizeable chunk of the 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine bought by the US to combat the coronavirus pandemic is from India, President Donald Trump has said as he acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was great when he sought ...

Higher rates of depression in obese adults

In a UK based study on adults who were overweight, the incidence of new cases of depression saw a significant increase. The risk of depression also rose with higher weight. According to the study published in the journal Obesity based on th...

Pampered Kuwaitis quibble in five-star quarantine

The meat is too fatty and the staff are slow to clean up coffee stains -- some Kuwaitis quarantined in five-star hotels due to the coronavirus outbreak have a litany of complaints. Authorities in the oil-rich country have forced citizens re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020