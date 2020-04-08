European shares retreat after two-day rally as Tesco slumps

European shares retreat after two-day rally as Tesco slumpsReuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:46 IST
European shares dipped on Wednesday following a two-day rally, as the number of coronavirus deaths rose again in Spain, while France became the fourth country to report a death toll of more than 10,000.
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco slumped 7% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after saying it expected to take a hit of up to 925 million pounds ($1.1 billion) from coronavirus-related costs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.9% at 0703 GMT, after a strong start to the week on hopes that infections were plateauing in the worst hit parts of Europe and the United States.
The benchmark index has gained about 20% since hitting an eight-year low on March 16, powered by aggressive global stimulus measures, but remains 25% below its all-time high with sentiment being driven by progress to contain the pandemic. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.2%, as the country's coronavirus death toll crossed 6,100, while Germany's DAX shed 0.8% after rallying more than 8% in the past two days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Spain's pace of coronavirus deaths slows again
Spain's coronavirus death pace slows, though agony continues
Britain's Tesco limits online shop to 80 items during coronavirus crisis
Britain, U.S. working with Saudis to repatriate citizens
Spain's coronavirus cases top 100,000 as masks, sanitizer flown in