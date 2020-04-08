Gen.G remain atop the LCK spring standings

Gen.G maintained a narrow lead in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring standings with a 2-1 win Wednesday against APK Prince. Gen.G (13-3) stayed just ahead of T1 (12-3), while APK Prince (5-11) dropped one rung to ninth place as Week 8 action got underway.

In Wednesday's other match, last-place Griffin (4-12) defeated DAMWON Gaming (8-8) for their second straight win. Week 8 continues Thursday with T1 taking on SANDBOX Gaming (5-10) and Griffin facing Afreeca Freecs (6-9).

The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three. The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region.

League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Wednesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. Gen.G, 13-3, 74 percent

2. T1, 12-3, 68 percent 3. DragonX, 11-4, 68 percent

4. KT Rolster, 8-7, 49 percent 5. DAMWON Gaming, 8-8, 51 percent

6. Afreeca Freecs, 6-9, 41 percent 7. SANDBOX Gaming, 5-10, 41 percent

8. Hanwha Life Esports, 5-10, 38 percent 9. APK Prince, 5-11, 38 percent

10. Griffin, 4-12, 34 percent

