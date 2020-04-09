Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. approves Google request to use segment of U.S.-Asia undersea cable

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 03:55 IST
U.S. approves Google request to use segment of U.S.-Asia undersea cable

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday approved Alphabet Inc unit Google's request to use part of an U.S.-Asia undersea telecommunications cable after the company warned it would face significantly higher prices to carry traffic by other means. Google agreed to operate a portion of the 8,000-mile Pacific Light Cable Network System between the United States and Taiwan, but not Hong Kong. Google and Facebook Inc helped pay for construction of the now completed telecommunications link but U.S. regulators have blocked its use.

The Justice Department earlier told the FCC in a petition it supported Google's revised request. The agency said U.S. agencies believe "there is a significant risk that the grant of a direct cable connection between the United States and Hong Kong would seriously jeopardize the national security and law enforcement interests of the United States." Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, whose relations with the United States have soured over the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, trade disputes and security concerns.

In a statement, Google thanked the FCC for approving its request and added "dedicated global network deployment and operations team is continually increasing capacity to meet the needs of our users, and that includes our subsea cable system." The FCC is allowing Google to operate the segment for the next six months, pending a final disposition of the license application.

Google told regulators earlier this year it has "an immediate need to meet internal demand for capacity between the U.S. and Taiwan, in particular to connect Google’s Taiwan data center to Google data centers in the United States and to serve users throughout the Asia-Pacific region." It added that without that "capacity, the value of large, recent capital investments Google has made in the United States is significantly reduced."

The Justice Department said without temporary authority "Google would likely have to seek alternative capacity at significantly higher prices." Google has also agreed to "pursue diversification of interconnection points in Asia," as well as to establish network facilities that deliver traffic "as close as practicable" to its ultimate destination, the department added.

The United States has expressed concerns about China's role in handling network traffic and potential for espionage. Around 300 subsea cables form the backbone of the internet by carrying 99% of the world’s data traffic. A Facebook affiliate sought FCC approval to use a portion of the cable connecting the Philippines to the United States to handle traffic.

Facebook said on Wednesday it is "navigating through all the appropriate channels on licensing and permitting."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico avocado production to continue uninterrupted despite coronavirus

U.S. consumers, the primary market for Mexicos 3 billion avocado export business, will have uninterrupted access to the coveted crop as growers continue to work despite the coronavirus. Unlike the beer industry, which reduced operations to ...

Saudi Arabia's PIF buys stakes worth $1 bln in European oil cos amid industry downturn

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF, has accumulated stakes worth about 1 billion in four major European oil companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. T...

From fine to flailing - rapid health declines in COVID-19 patients jar doctors, nurses

One medical worker called it insane, another said it induces paranoia - the speed with which patients are declining and dying from the novel coronavirus is shocking even veteran doctors and nurses as they scramble to determine how to stop s...

Brazil turns to local industry to build ventilators as China purchases fall through

Brazils health minister said on Wednesday that the countrys attempts to purchase thousands of ventilators from China to fight a growing coronavirus epidemic had fallen through and the government is now hoping Brazilian companies can supply ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020