India's COVID-19 tally rises to 5,734 cases

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 08:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state 1,135 positive cases so far and while Tamil Nadu is second with 690 positive cases. Delhi's tally has risen to 669 cases. (ANI)

