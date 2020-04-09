Left Menu
Punjab: 55 retired police personnel come forward to fight COVID-19

Setting a shining example of professional camaraderie and commitment to duty, as many as 55 retired police personnel, including the father of Kargil braveheart, voluntarily offered their services to assist Rupnagar police in its efforts to combat COVID-19.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:00 IST
55 retired police personnel, including the father of Kargil braveheart, voluntarily offered their services to assist Rupnagar police in its efforts to combat COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

Setting a shining example of professional camaraderie and commitment to duty, as many as 55 retired police personnel, including the father of Kargil braveheart, voluntarily offered their services to assist Rupnagar police in its efforts to combat COVID-19. "One Deputy Superintendent (DSP), along with 12 Inspectors, 16 Sub-Inspectors (SI), besides 21 Assistant-Sub Inspectors (ASI), 11 Head Constables and four Ex-Servicemen are already manning 16 checkpoints including diversions and isolation checkpoints from NFL Chowk Nangal to Banmajra and New Satluj Bridge Ghanauli," SSP Swapan Sharma said in a press statement on Wednesday.

"Their priceless experience and capabilities would further enhance our ability to ensure effective policing on the ground," he added. Kargil braveheart Sarbjit Singh's father Pritam Singh also spoke on the same and said, "The will to serve the nation remains as strong as ever in our heart."

Seventy-four-year-old Inspector Gurmail Singh, who also served as CIA incharge for 12 years during his years at Punjab Police also talked about his effort, saying," It is our fortune that once again we got a chance to serve our society. We may not have same agility but surely have the experience and will to defeat this pandemic." Retired Sub-Inspector Naseeb Chand, who was injured in a crossfire during counter-insurgency operation is also happy to be back in the line of duty.

"Who else if not us would come down to relieve huge burden that's fallen on our police forces. I am proud to have served Punjab Police and I am back to do my bit in ensuring a tough fight against coronavirus," he said. According to the Union Health Department, India has so far recorded 5,734 cases of coronavirus with 472 people being cured/discharged. A total of 166 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

