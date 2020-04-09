Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai tells government agencies to slash spending, freeze hiring over coronavirus

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:41 IST
Dubai tells government agencies to slash spending, freeze hiring over coronavirus

Dubai's department of finance has told all government agencies to slash capital expenditure by at least half, cut administrative and general expenses by at least 20% and halt new hiring until further notice, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to an official document seen by Reuters.

The department told all government agencies to postpone all construction projects that have not begun until further notice, and not to allow any spending increases for ongoing construction projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With tourists gone, Africa's conservationists brace for the worst

The orphaned baby elephants ambled in for their morning feed at Kenyas Sheldrick Wildlife Trust SWT, but the hundreds of visitors who would normally be waiting to watch them were absent. So were their dollars. As airports and borders closed...

UBS execs to donate millions to coronavirus fight as CEO cautions over uncertainty

UBSs most senior managers will each contribute the equivalent of three months salary to fight the new coronavirus, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Thursday, as he cautioned over hopes for a swift recovery from the economic downturn c...

Spain reports slight drop in daily virus deaths

Spanish health authorities say that reported coronavirus infections and deaths have gone down again after a two-day uptick, hopefully signaling a return to the overall slowdown in the pandemic growth under a national lockdown. The Health Mi...

76-year-old man dies due to coronavirus in Jodhpur, 47 test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Thursday: Official.

76-year-old man dies due to coronavirus in Jodhpur, 47 test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Thursday Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020