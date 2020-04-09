Minimise restrictions where there are no cases, says committee to K'taka CM

A special task force--set up by the government of Karnataka--submitted a report to the Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa, putting forward recommendations suggesting minimisation of restrictions in districts where there is nil or minimum cases, here on Wednesday. The committee said: "COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients should be segregated and online health services should be encouraged. Restrictions should be minimised in districts where there is nil or minimum cases of COVID-19 and lockdown should be continued in hotspot areas with quarantine measures strictly being implemented."

With regards to the testing of likely patient, the committee informed that rapid test kits would help to quarantine more likely patient. "The rapid test kits will arrive in April 12. These kits will boost our facility and would help us in quarantining the more people." On the subject of lifting transportation ban, the committee suggested that the transport of goods and services must continue but with regards to passenger carriers, they are suspended till April 30.

"Goods and Transportation should be allowed, but passenger carriers should be banned until further orders. No buses, trains nor flights will be plying till April 30. No metro trains and auto-rickshaws should be allowed and an odd-even system transport system should be implemented," the committee added. The committee also suggested that all industries, IT, BT and Garments should be made to work on 50 per cent strength. Garments workers should be allowed to stitch PPEs, which are in more demand. And for construction workers, the committee suggested that they should be allowed to work at sites at 50 per cent strength.

They suggested that educational institutions remain closed till May 30 and online classes must be encouraged. Dr. Devi Shetty heads the Taskforce and Dr. C. N. Majunath, Dr. Nagaraj, Dr. Ravi and Sudharshan were also the part of the committee.

According to the Ministry of health and family welfare, 181 cases have been reported in the state so far. A total of 5,734 positive cases have been reported of which, 166 are dead and 473 are cured/discharged and migrated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

